Tigers High-Powered Bullpen Could Make History in Upcoming Season

The Detroit Tigers have been relatively quiet in their free agent additions this offseason. The Tarik Skubal saga has dominated the headlines for the Tigers, as they've scattered free agent acquisitions in between.

Despite their lack of a big splash, Detroit still possesses one of the best rosters in the A.L. The offense will look to return to form, and the starting rotation around Skubal can get the job done.

However, the Tigers have gradually established a strong identity in the bullpen. They were able to re-sign reliever Kyle Finnegan to a two-year deal, and they added veteran closer Kenley Jansen. With Will Vest still in the mix, Detroit has an elite trio in the backend of the bullpen.

The Tigers Could Make History to Open 2026

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Since the save became an official statistic in 1969, no team has opened a season carrying three or more pitchers who had recorded 20 or more saves in the previous season, per Jason Beck of mlb.com. It's a fascinating dynamic to have for manager A.J. Hinch.

Typically, if a team has one elite option to close out games that is a luxury, but Hinch will have three to open up the season. Per Beck, general manager Jeff Greenberg said, "I wouldn't say the specific [save] stat itself was something we were targeting. We were targeting impact arms that we felt could help this team win games in different situations..."

Finnegan was brought over from the Washington Nationals at the trade deadline and made an immediate impact. He posted a 1.50 ERA over 16 appearances for Detroit in the second half of the season. He also made six appearances in the playoffs.

Vest led the team in saves last year (23). He didn't allow a run over 6.2 innings in October and was heavily leaned on in the late innings. Jansen brings a historic pedigree, widely regarded as one of the greatest closers in baseball. Last year, the 38-year-old recorded 29 saves for the Los Angeles Angels.

The veteran reliever is on the cusp of history, sitting 24 saves shy of 500 for his career. It leaves a difficult decision for Hinch. The Tigers could open the season with Jansen, the proven commodity, as the closer, but it could also change based on matchups.

In a slow-paced offseason, the relievers moved off the board quickly. Based on trends from the trade deadline and this winter, teams are prioritizing high leverage arms to close out games. It separates real contenders in the postseason.

When a manager has three quality pitchers for late-inning situations, it takes a lot of pressure off the starters. It also shrinks the game for the opposing team, so Detroit will have a significant advantage in 2026.

