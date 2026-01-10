Tigers Shockingly Named Dark Horse Landing Spot for Remaining Free Agent Ace

The Detroit Tigers came into the offseason as a team expected to add to their pitching staff more so than any other unit, however to this point the focus has been almost strictly on the bullpen.

With the way the back end essentially crumpled down the stretch, this strategy of spending big on the bullpen makes a lot of sense, however help was needed in the starting rotation as well after injuries ravaged in the second half.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Despite that, to this point Detroit has really only acquired Drew Anderson from the KBO to fortify the rotation. Last year, they pounced on Jack Flaherty late due to opportunity, and with the slow rate the market is playing out this year, perhaps the Tigers can do just that again.

In a recent prediction article naming a potential dark horse team to swoop in on the top free agents remaining, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report named Detroit as the team to keep an eye on for Houston Astros ace Framber Valdez.

Tigers Could Make Late Push for All-Star Ace Framber Valdez

Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Reuter pointed out that while his age is not going to allow Valdez to command the kind of seven-year, $210 million deal Dylan Cease got from the Toronto Blue Jays, a shorter-term deal around the same AAV could very much be in the cards.

"That price tag does limit his market to a point, but a shorter deal also opens things up to a potential dark-horse suitor, and the Tigers are an interesting team to watch for a variety of reasons," Reuter wrote. "Not only are they viable playoff contenders with a relatively large gap between ace Tarik Skubal and No. 2 starter Jack Flaherty in terms of impact, but they could also be motivated to hedge their bets on potentially losing Skubal in free agency next winter."

It's unlikely Valdez would be willing to take the kind of agreement Flaherty signed a year ago, but perhaps something along the lines of $50 million over two years could be in the cards here. If the left-hander is interested, it could prove to be a great fit for Detroit.

Tigers Could Benefit Immensely from Signing Someone Like Valdez

Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Detroit has not really been linked to Valdez at all throughout the offseason process, which is why they would be considered a dark horse if they were to come out of nowhere and sign him. Should the Tigers be willing to spend some cash though, he could wind up as a second ace next to Tarik Skubal in 2026 and insurance for beyond 2026.

One of the most dependable workhorses in baseball over the last four years, the 32-year-old has posted a 3.21 ERA and 1.159 WHIP over 121 starts, putting up a 14.9 bWAR in that period. Consistently staying on the field and performing at a high level, Valdez could be exactly what the Tigers need.

He's not going to blow you away in the vein of Skubal, however Valdez is going to go out there every fifth day and usually provide his team with a quality start, something that no other Detroit pitcher in 2025 could say.

If more weeks go by and Valdez still remains available, keep an eye on the Tigers to possibly attempt to snag him up and form one of baseball's best rotations.

Recommended Articles