Detroit Tigers Ace Only Lands $142 Million in Latest Contract Prediction
Among the decisions the Detroit Tigers will have to make in the offseason, they could get ahead of the curve with Tarik Skubal's long-term contract.
Skubal isn't set to hit free agency until 2027, but the team already knows that many around Major League Baseball will be interested in him if he hits the open market.
The last thing a team like the Tigers wants to deal with is the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers bidding for his services. If they were willing to offer him $200 million, there's a chance both clubs would be willing to give him $300 million, effectively taking them out of the sweepstakes to keep the left-hander around.
So, why not beat him to it and give him a long-term extension this winter? At the very least, they could offer him something, and if he believes he's worth more, they could speak with Scott Boras and come up with something.
It's also important to note that anything regarding Skubal's free agency will be difficult before he reaches the open market. Boras is regarded as the best agent in the league by a wide margin for a reason, as he typically finds a way to get his guys paid the top dollar.
Because of that, he often waits until free agency for teams to bid on his clients' services.
Nonetheless, the idea makes sense, so Detroit should at least start the conversation.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report believes the same, predicting the Triple Crown winner to land a six-year, $142 million deal.
"Left-hander Tarik Skubal was a hot name on the rumor mill this spring, but the Detroit Tigers opted against trading away their ace, and he ended up leading their torrid playoff push while putting together a season that will almost certainly be rewarded with unanimous AL Cy Young honors. After posting a 2.80 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 80.1 innings in his return from flexor tendon surgery in 2023, he was utterly dominant this season... His salary is projected to spike from $2.65 million in 2024 to $8 million in his second year of arbitration, and the Tigers could buy out his final two years of arbitration and dip into his free-agency years with a long-term extension this winter."
If that's the offer the Tigers plan to present him, they should expect Skubal and Boras to laugh off the phone.
Sure, that would bypass two seasons of arbitration, but there's also a good chance he gets paid handsomely in arbitration.
At the very least, he's a $250 million arm, and if Detroit isn't willing to give him that, the chances of him hitting free agency in 2027 seem high.