Detroit Tigers Ace to Join Three Detroit Tigers Starters in All-Star Game
The Detroit Tigers could have a fourth starter in the All-Star Game after Sunday’s reserves and pitchers were selected.
Major League Baseball released the final rosters, and as many expected, left-handed starting pitcher Tarik Skubal made the team.
He joins three Tigers starters for the game, which will be played on July 15 in Atlanta — second baseman Gleyber Torres, along with outfielders Riley Greene and Javier Báez.
Skubal could be the starter for the American League. He started on Sunday against Cleveland, and he took a no-decision. He was 10-2 with a 2.02 ERA in 18 starts, with 148 strikeouts and 14 walks in 116 innings. He is undefeated in his last 16 starts (10-0).
The reigning American League Cy Young winner was selected as an All-Star for the first time last year.
Torres is making his third All-Star Game appearance. He was selected in 2018 and 2019 with the New York Yankees as a reserve.
Greene will be making his second straight appearance in the All-Star Game, but his first as a starter.
Báez made the All-Star Game in 2018 and 2019 with the Chicago Cubs. He started both times — as a second baseman in 2018 and as a shortstop in 2019. This will be his third start in an All-Star Game at a different position.
They will join the other American League All-Star Game starters, which were revealed earlier this week. The starting lineup includes Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh, Toronto first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson, Cleveland third baseman José Ramírez and Baltimore designated hitter Ryan O’Hearn.
The other starting outfielder is Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees.
