Detroit Tigers Ace Unsurprisingly Predicted To Be Team’s Only All-Star
The Detroit Tigers are all of a sudden one of the more intriguing teams in the AL after a surprising run last year, but the amount of top-end on their roster is still in question.
ESPN's David Schoenfield recently made his preseason predictions for the 2025 MLB All-Star roster and the Tigers had just one representative. Unsurprisingly, it was starting pitcher Tarik Skubal.
Skubal is an easy prediction to make the team, at least. It's hard not to pencil him in after winning the Triple Crown and AL Cy Young.
While there is hefty competition for the title of best pitcher in the National League, Skubal is in a category of his own over the American side. There are some names of guys that could make a jump, but the Tigers have the literal current crown holder.
Skubal had 2.39 ERA last season en route to his first All-Star nod. Detroit, who only really found success in the second half, still dominated his starts all season long.
Him not making a return trip to the All-Star weekend would be a massive disappointment and could means things are going horribly for the Tigers overall.
Greene not making it back would certainly be disappointing, but also a bit more understandable. He was only a backup last season and the AL outfield is full of talent.
Even past the Aaron Judges and Jarren Durans sitting as clear starters, players like Julio Rodriguez and Cody Bellinger now stand in the way of spots on the bench.
Rather than focusing solely on making it back to All-Star festivities for a second year in a row, Greene should be more worried about keeping his development rolling smoothly.
He posted a .262/.348/.479 slash line with 24 home runs last year, so any further improvement would be very exciting.
Recently signed star Gleyber Torres is a name to watch at second base, given just how weak that spot is in the AL right now. That's especially the case with rumors that longtime All-Star starter Jose Altuve could be transitioning to the outfield.
Torres is in a new environment after a tough couple of seasons with the New York Yankees, but it is important to remember that he is a two-time All-Star.
He had a combined .275/.338/.511 slash line with an average of 31 home runs and 84 RBI over those two campaigns.
The 28-year-old has failed to come close to those numbers since then, but could find some newfound confidence as one of the top bats in Detroit.