Detroit Tigers Urged to 'Build' Contending Roster Around Tarik Skubal
The Detroit Tigers did what they had to do at the trade deadline. The front office made an excellent decision by not trading Tarik Skubal, which should put them in a favorable position moving forward. Moving the left-handed ace would've been a horrible decision for more reasons than not.
If he can continue to be as good as he has been this year, not only would the Tigers have one of the best pitchers in Major League Baseball, but they'd also have a chance to win. Detroit is currently on the verge of missing the postseason for the 10th straight season, which would extend the longest active drought in baseball, as they're tied with the Los Angeles Angels in that department.
But, in a below-average American League Central, young talent around Skubal, and much more than that, they might not be as far away as it may seem. It doesn't look likely that they're going to make the postseason this season, which wasn't expected entering the campaign. However, it's been a decent year for the Tigers, and if they can continue to build on this, anything is possible.
So, while the season has gone better than expected, what can they do in the future? Thomas Harrigan of MLB.com believes he found the perfect answer, urging them to build a contender around Skubal.
"Unless they plan to revisit trade talks for their ace this offseason, the Tigers need to figure out the best way to build a contender around him, and they don’t have long to do it. Skubal is controllable for two more seasons after 2024, so the clock is ticking."
As he alluded to, they need to figure it out fast. Detroit is wasting their time if they don't, as primes can last much shorter than they may seem.
Everything indicates that he'll be one of the top pitchers in baseball for the next five-plus years, but things happen. To add to that, he only has two more years of control, which means that they're likely going to have to pay him $300-plus million in free agency when the time comes.
With money to spend, especially with their payroll as low as it is, it's time to build a competitive team in the Motor City.
Some of their past moves haven't worked out, which could worry the front office, but it's better to give things a try and fail than not even try at all.