Detroit Tigers Acquire Skilled Division Rival in Proposed Trade
It was an amazing 2024 campaign for the Detroit Tigers, as they were able to exceed all expectations this year.
Now that the Tigers have snapped their playoff drought, this offseason they must be focused on how to improve the team and sustain this success.
During the season, Detroit elected to be sellers at the trade deadline, as the playoffs appeared to be unlikely. However, the Tigers went on to become one of the hottest teams in baseball in the second half of the season, and snagged the final Wild Card spot.
Detroit went on to sweep the Houston Astros in the Wild Card Round, and then went five games with the Cleveland Guardians before being eliminated.
It was a great season, but it was fairly clear that the team wasn’t quite ready to contend for a World Series. One area that would be beneficial for the Tigers to upgrade is starting pitching.
Tarik Skubal is one of the best pitchers in the league, but Detroit needs to find another starter to help him at the top of the rotation. Recently, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report proposed a deal that would send Garrett Crochet of the Chicago White Sox to the Tigers.
“The Trade: Chicago White Sox send LHP Garrett Crochet to Detroit Tigers for SS Bryce Rainer, RHP Owen Hall and LHP Ethan Schiefelbein. Got to at least see if the White Sox would be willing to deal their ace within the division for a trio of teenagers, right? With the 11th, 49th and 72nd picks in the 2024 MLB draft, the Detroit Tigers selected the three then-high schoolers listed above. None of the three are expected to contribute at the MLB level anytime soon, but that's also true of the White Sox in general, who should be stockpiling as much "might become a key piece by 2027" talent as possible right now.”
While the White Sox and Detroit are in the same division, that shouldn’t have too much of an impact on a potential deal with Chicago likely going into a long rebuild.
Since the White Sox didn’t trade the southpaw during the season, it’s very likely that they will decide to move on from him this winter. As arguably the best trade asset they have, Chicago needs to make sure they get the best return for Crochet, and if that means trading him into the division, so be it.
A pairing of Skubal and Crochet would be very exciting as two of the best southpaws in the league. As Detroit looks to contend once again next season, a talented pitcher like the left-hander would be a big help.