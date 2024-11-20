Detroit Tigers Adding More Amenities to Comerica Park That Fans Will Love
The 2024 MLB season was the first time since the 2013 campaign that the Detroit Tigers were playing October baseball.
The run that they went on was unprecedented, as they overcame a double-digit deficit in the standings despite fewer than 50 games remaining in the regular season. What made it even more surprising was that the Tigers front office sold ahead of the deadline, moving several veteran players.
That didn’t stop them from finding success on the field, as a talented, emerging young core helped get the team back on track. Players such as Riley Greene, Kerry Carpenter, Colt Keith, Parker Meadows, Jace Jong and Trey Sweeney should be the core for years to come in the lineup.
On the mound, soon-to-be Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal leads the way with youngsters such as Reese Olson, Keider Montero, Jackson Jobe and Ty Madden behind him.
October baseball should become the norm in Detroit with how many talented young players there are on the team. When temperatures drop for those home games at Comerica Park, fans fortunate enough to sit behind home plate won’t be affected too much.
It was previously announced that the Home Plate Club at Comerica Park, a unique ballpark experience, was planned to come in 2025. It will feature an incredible bar and culinary amenities that will provide a space like none other in the park.
“From Opening Day 2025, fans will have maximum comfort enjoying games from seats with innovative heating and cooling features unprecedented in professional sports,” said Ryan Gustafson, President and CEO of Ilitch Sports + Entertainment, via the company’s website. “As we move into the heart of construction for the Home Plate Club, we’re curating an authentic Detroit atmosphere and integrating innovative elements to give it a unique experience. We will continue sharing the exciting new aspects that will showcase it as one of the best premium clubs in the country.”
Opening day for the team is currently scheduled to be April 4.
When you settle into your seat to watch the game, some sections behind home plate will now feature climate control. Dubbed All-Season Seats, this first-of-their-kind chair will feature quick-touch heating and cooling climate control technology.
Sweltering in the heat during the dog days of August? The chair will cool down to keep you feeling comfortable. Cheering on the Tigers but in frigid temperatures outdoors in Motown in October? The heating aspect of the seats will warm you right up.
It will help customers feel comfortable all year round at Comerica Park regardless of the event they are taking in.