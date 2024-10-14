Detroit Tigers Are Going To Become MLB Postseason Mainstays After 2024 Success
The run that the Detroit Tigers went on during the 2024 season is something straight out of a fairytale.
Written off by virtually everyone in the baseball world following their selling at the deadline, the Tigers looked to be a team just playing out the stretch. Veterans were moved to open up opportunities for young players on the field.
No one expected those young players to seize the moment in the fashion they did, overcoming a double-digit deficit in the standings down the stretch to snag the second wild card spot in the American League.
The fun didn’t stop there, as Detroit made their presence felt in October.
They swept the Houston Astros in the Wild Card round despite being on the road. A 2-1 lead was taken over the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS before they ran out of steam, losing the final two games.
Manager A.J. Hinch maximized the abilities of every player on the team, continually hitting all of the right buttons. Advancing as far as they did with really only one starting pitcher, soon-to-be Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal, was truly remarkable.
As the Tigers head into the offseason, their game plan has changed drastically. Expect them to be buyers, looking to build upon the strong foundation that is already in place.
And, get used to seeing them in the MLB playoff bracket.
“Considering the Tigers play in the ascendant AL Central, there could be bumps in the road. Cleveland is young, too -- and just beat the Tigers to reach the ALCS. Kansas City made the postseason and has youth on its side, too. Minnesota will rebound.
Still, the prospect of a rotation with Skubal, Jobe, Olson and Mize is tantalizing, and even before the playoff run, the Tigers intended to spend this winter. Add top prospects such as outfielder Max Clark and shortstop Kevin McGonigle to the mix -- they should arrive in 2026 -- and the Tigers are going to be loaded with young talent for years to come. The last time manager A.J. Hinch had a collection similar to this, Houston made the ALCS its annual stomping grounds,” wrote MLB insider Jeff Passan of ESPN in a piece judging overreactions to the 2024 postseason.
He believes it is not an overreaction to the people saying this is just the first of many October baseball outings for the franchise. It would be tough to argue against that.
The Major League roster is brimming with young talent. 14 players on the playoff roster are between the ages of 22 and 28. This is a group that collectively isn’t near its prime, as there are more levels for the team to achieve.
Add in the star prospects that Passan mentioned with a few established veterans added in free agency, and this is a franchise ready to truly take off.