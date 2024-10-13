4 Most Disappointing Detroit Tigers Players in ALDS vs. Cleveland Guardians
The Detroit Tigers' magical run came to an end in Game 5 of the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians.
A 7-3 loss in a winner-take-all matchup is what concluded what was an incredible run by the team. While people will be disappointed at blowing a 2-1 lead, the team should be holding their heads high.
Alas, there will also be what-ifs asked in a series that was so competitive. If one more call had gone their way or a hit dropped in, something could have been different.
There were also a few players who didn’t get the job done but have been performing at a high level throughout the year. Here are four Tigers that disappointed the most against the Guardians.
Tarik Skubal
It doesn’t feel quite right putting the expected AL Cy Young Award winner on this list. He was incredible in Game 2 of the series, firing seven shutout inning to help even the series at one win apiece.
Skubal carried this rotation throughout the season, sometimes by himself. But, when the team needed him most in Game 5, he came up short.
He didn’t allow a run in five out of the six innings he worked. But the team’s fate was sealed in the fifth when he gave up five runs, including a grand slam Lane Thomas. That was the deciding factor in the loss.
Trey Sweeney
Acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Jack Flaherty deadline deal, the rookie shortstop has had his moments this season. Alas, the ALDS was not one of them.
He went 1-for-15 at the plate with two walks, offering next to nothing in the way of production at the plate. Sweeney was far from the only hitter to struggle, as his double-play partner Colt Keith was 2-for-15. He also struck out nine times in total.
Tyler Holton
The “pitching chaos” approach A.J. Hinch used throughout the second half of the season and playoffs was unique. He pressed all of the right buttons and his players responded.
One of the breakout performers from that was Holton. Whether it was as an opener, middle reliever or closer, he almost always got the job done.
But, he struggled against the Guardians. Entering Game 5, he had pitched 3.0 innings and gave up five runs. His ERA actually improved despite another struggle-filled outing in Game 5 as he gave up one run in 1.1 innings.
Matt Vierling
When you struggle to score runs as much as Detriot does, you need your big hitters to come through. Unfortunately, that was not the case with their super-utility man.
Vierling was 2-for-15 with one extra-base hit through the first four games of the series. He didn’t find any success in the series finale, going 0-for-5 with four strikeouts and two men left on base. Double-digit strikeouts from your No. 3 hitter is not going to bode well for team success.