Detroit Tigers 'Aren't in for Any Kind of Spending Spree' in Offseason
The Detroit Tigers are moving in the right direction, which is a promising sign for the future. They have some tough decisions to make in the offseason, and how they play for the remainder of the year could determine what ultimately happens.
If the young talent on the roster continues to show they're good enough to compete as early as next season, the front office has no excuse not to land players who could help make an impact.
While Tarik Skubal has a few more years of control, they must give themselves a chance to win with him in the rotation. If they don't plan on doing that this offseason, trading him should be on the table. It's either they go all out and try to win or focus on the young players developing.
Detroit's offseason will be one of the more interesting around baseball. Will they try to sign someone like Juan Soto? Probably not. Could they get in the mix for Alex Bregman or Matt Chapman if they still have questions at third base? Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic doesn't believe that'll happen, either.
"If the Tigers can play well down the stretch and have confidence in this group of young hitters, they need to get serious about winning as many games as possible. There are just no more excuses for losing seasons, and there are ways to do that without sacrificing the future of the franchise.
"But right now the tea leaves suggest we aren’t in for any kind of spending spree. The Tigers certainly aren’t going to sign Juan Soto. I’m not sold they will even try for Alex Bregman or Matt Chapman. I love the idea of going after Christian Walker, but we addressed the complications at first base above. Rhys Hoskins could be a similar player who would come cheaper."
From the sound of things, the Tigers want to continue having a low payroll. That's an issue.
Sure, there are times when a team competes with a low payroll, but historically, teams need to have an at least average payroll.
That doesn't mean they need to spend the same amount of money as the New York Yankees or Los Angeles Dodgers because, as both teams have shown, it doesn't guarantee anything.
However, they need to spend enough to build a competent roster. There aren't many areas they have to address, but adding a starter, relief help, and a bat or two seems to be the best plan.