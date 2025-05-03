Detroit Tigers Biggest Takeaways From Excellent First Month of Season
The Detroit Tigers had as much momentum as any team in baseball coming into the 2025 MLB regular season, given how much of a high note they finished on last year.
Despite being sellers ahead of the trade deadline and facing a double-digit deficit in the standings, they earned the No. 2 wild card spot in the American League.
Anyone who thought their performance was a fluke has been proven wrong over the first month of the season with the Tigers proving their legitimacy. They finished April with a 19-12 record and have won their first two games of May, now 21-12 and three games ahead of the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central.
What has helped the team get to this point? Here are the four biggest takeaways for Detroit through the first month.
Super Utility Javier Baez
The Tigers had a few holes on their roster coming into the season because of injuries. Matt Vierling, their key utility player, was sidelined and the outfield depth was decimated.
That led to Ryan Kreidler being given the job on Opening Day, but with his struggles at the plate, he was demoted, which led to Javier Baez taking over a more prominent role in the outfield, along with playing third base and shortstop.
Detroit has to be thrilled by the results with the veteran playing better than he has at any point during his tenure with the team.
Baez has a .300/.337/.467 slash line with three home runs, six doubles and 14 RBI. The team will enjoy the hot streak as long as it lasts with his Baseball Savant page not being as favorable.
But, he has a 1.3 WAR and at the very least will provide elite defensive production regardless of the position he is playing.
Tarik Skubal Cy Young Encore
Everything is easier for a baseball team when they know once every fifth day they are going to have a legitimate chance to win. That is how Detroit feels with the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner, who is pitching as if he wants to add another one to his mantle.
Skubal has been excellent through his first seven starts with a 2.21 ERA across 40.2 innings with 48 strikeouts. His pinpoint control is otherworldly with only five walks.
A 1.5 WAR is the highest amongst pitchers on the team, as his is 177 ERA+. His arsenal is actually nastier this year than it was when he unanimously took home the award as the best pitcher in the AL.
The biggest difference is that he is no longer a one-man show in the rotation with the team having excellent depth behind him.
No. 1 Pick Bounce Backs
In 2018 and 2020, the Tigers were atop the MLB draft order. They selected starting pitcher Casey Mize and first baseman Spencer Torkelson with those picks.
In 2024, it looked as if both players may no longer be part of the team’s game plan. Mize battled through more injuries and ineffectivness and Torkelson was unable to hold a spot on the Major League roster.
But, both put in work during the offseason, putting together excellent spring trainings to earn spots on the Opening Day roster in 2025 and haven’t looked back.
Finally healthy, Mize is performing at a high level on the mound with a 2.70 ERA across 36.2 innings with 27 strikeouts and 1.0 WAR.
Torkelson leads the team with nine home runs, eight doubles, 26 RBI and an OPS+ of 150. His batting average has slipped to .231 on the season, but the power and run production are legit with a 1.2 WAR.
Bullpen Remains Elite
Arguably the biggest reason Detroit went on the run they did last year was the stellar performance of their bullpen.
Whatever manager A.J. Hinch asked of them they got the job done, whether it was as an opener, middle reliever or high-leverage pitcher at the end of games. They answered the call, but year-to-year, bullpen results can be finicky.
Not for the Tigers, who have received incredible production from their relief staff once again.
Tommy Kahnle has solidifed the backend of the bullpen as the closer. Brant Hurter, Tyler Holton and Will Vest have all been excellent in front of him. Before landing on the IL, John Brebbia was dealing as well.
The team’s pitching staff overall has been excellent with a 2.98 combined ERA.