Detroit Tigers Receiving Offensive Contributions From Unexpected Source
After their unprecedented run in the second half of the 2024 MLB season, the Detroit Tigers knew that they needed to find some answers offensively to take that next step.
The team received elite performances on the mound despite a lack of starting pitching depth but struggled to consistently generate runs. In their seven postseason games, they managed to score only 21 times.
In the offseason, the only Major League addition that was made was second baseman Gleyber Torres, who came over from the New York Yankees.
It was fair to wonder if that would be enough to propel the team to the heights they are capable of. The keystone was far from the team’s biggest need, especially with Colt Keith putting together a solid rookie campaign there in 2024.
Evidently, it was the kind of move needed to help light a fire under first baseman Spencer Torkelson, who came into spring training determined to prove he should still be in the starting lineup despite looking like the odd man out.
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 MLB draft has been a prominent figure in the team’s offensive turnaround, earning a spot with his performance in camp.
Internal improvements are a big reason the Tigers are 19-12, with several players stepping up in the lineup. In addition to Torkelson, the team has received an unexpected boost from Zach McKinstry, who has a 1.5 WAR with a .323/.414/.473 slash line.
But, easily the biggest surprise has been the performance of veteran Javier Baez.
Signed to a six-year, $140 million contract ahead of the 2022 campaign, he has not come close to living up to expectations. Things hit rock bottom in 2024 when he had a -1.1 WAR with an abysmal .184/.221/.294 slash line.
Given how much money he was owed, there wasn’t much Detroit could do with him, entering the back half of his contract.
With holes at third base, shortstop unsettled and the center field depth chart being decimated by injury, Baez was going to have a chance to fill a utility role for the team. Even if he wasn’t producing at the plate, he still had the defensive acumen to provide a little bit of value to the team.
He has been more than serviceable at third base and learning a new position in the outfield, but his production at the plate has been what is catching people’s attention the most.
Baez has a .296/.337/.407 slash line with one home run, six doubles and 11 RBI. That has helped compensate for the several other players who are struggling over the first month of the season.
If he can keep up near that pace, the team’s plans at the trade deadline will adjust accordingly, given his successful transition to playing two new positions.