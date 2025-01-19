Detroit Tigers Bring In Viral Knuckleball Pitcher on Minor League Deal
The Detroit Tigers brought in Alex Cobb to boost their rotation, and while he's certainly not a headlining addition by any means, he'll provide a veteran presence to this clubhouse that is full of young players.
Throughout the winter, the Tigers have been connected to multiple high-end starters with the idea they would try to pair another ace-caliber arm with Tarik Skubal.
So far, that hasn't happened yet.
While the likelihood of that taking place continues to be slim despite all the reunion rumors surrounding Detroit and Jack Flaherty, they were able to add a viral sensation to the organization by signing knuckleball pitcher Kenny Serwa to a minor league deal.
Tread Athletics is a performance center that is really starting to increase their footprint in the sport of baseball, and after the video of Serwa's high-velocity knuckleball started making the rounds on social media, the Tigers seemingly wasted little time getting him into their organization.
While they didn't extend him an invite to their big league Spring Training camp, this is still a great opportunity for the 27-year-old.
Serwa spent six seasons pitching in college, beginning at St. Joseph's College in 2016 before moving to Southern Illinois-Edwardsville in 2018 and then ending with UCF and Dayton for one season each.
The right-hander last pitched in an independent league last year, so this is undoubtedly the greatest opportunity of his career.
What comes of this will be seen.
There's no doubt he brings some intriguing things with him to Detroit, since he has the fastest knuckleball ever recorded in baseball history which maxed out a 88.7 mph per Evan Petzold of The Detroit Free Press.
If Serwa can stick and continue to grow during his time with the Tigers, there's a chance he could be another intriguing arm on a team that is full of them.