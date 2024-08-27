Detroit Tigers Can Continue to Move Up in Standings vs. Los Angeles Angels
After a very successful four-game sweep of the Chicago White Sox on the road, the Detroit Tigers will be looking to keep their winning streak alive.
On Tuesday, the Tigers will be starting a three-game series at home against the Los Angeles Angels. The favorable schedule continues for Detroit, as they will now be facing the second-worst team in the American League after just playing four games against the worst.
The series against the White Sox couldn’t have gone any better for the Tigers. Detroit was able to get both good pitching and hitting in the four games, and the sweep has resulted in them moving to the .500 mark.
Since the Tigers have won 11 of their last 14 games, they have quietly moved up the Wild Card standings, as they sit just 7.5 games out.
While the pitching has been great for Detroit for most of the season, it was great to see the bats coming alive. In the series against the White Sox, the Tigers scored 33 runs over the four games.
Now that the Angels are coming to town, the Tigers will be looking to do the same. Los Angeles will be heading into Detroit playing some pretty poor baseball, as they have lost eight of their last 10 games.
This sets up great for the Tigers to try and get a few games over .500 before they play some important games against the Boston Red Sox over the weekend.
Two of the three starters have been announced for Detroit against the Angels, as Brant Hurter will be pitching in the opening game of the series, followed by Keider Montero.
Hurter has been pitching solidly for the Tigers in August in his role coming out of the bullpen, but it appears like he will be getting his first official start of the season. In August, Hurter totaled a 1-1 record, 3.57 ERA, and 17 strikeouts in 17.2 innings.
Following Hurter on Wednesday will be Keider Montero, who has been pitching very well for the Tigers in the month of August as well. Montero is 3-1 in the month of August with a 3.54 ERA, as he has really found his groove of late as well.
If the Tigers' lineup performs like they did against the White Sox against Los Angeles, Detroit will be in excellent position to pull off another sweep. If the Tigers can win the series or potentially sweep it against the Angels this week, the series against the Red Sox will have some serious playoff implications.