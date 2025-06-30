Detroit Tigers Can Enhance World Series Hopes in Two Key Areas
It has been a fantastic start to the season for the Detroit Tigers, but despite being the first team to 50 wins, there is room for improvement.
Even though the Tigers have been arguably the team to beat in the American League so far, there are some potential concerns about how the team might fare in October.
Currently, the starting rotation is much-improved compared to last year when it was basically just Tarik Skubal. However, the struggles of Jack Flaherty who was brought back to be the number two starter is somewhat alarming.
Furthermore, while the bullpen has been successful, A.J. Hinch still doesn’t have an elite closer to give the ball to in the ninth inning.
Since the Tigers have a legitimate chance to contend for the World Series this campaign, it would be wise to get aggressive and do all they can to further their chances of success.
Bradford Dootlitte of ESPN recently wrote about one of the moves that could potentially put the Tigers over the top being to add another front-end starter or an elite closer.
“The big-ticket additions would be a No. 3 or better-starting pitcher or a bona fide closer -- the same stuff all the contenders would like to add,” he wrote.
Due to the amazing first half of the year, it’s strange to say that Detroit has some areas that they can improve upon. However, regular season baseball is very different than in October, and the Tigers now have some lofty expectations.
When looking at the rotation, Skubal is about as good as it gets to lead the staff. This instantly makes Detroit a favorite in any game he is on the mound, but it’s the other spots that are a bit of a concern.
While they don’t need an ace, another front-line starter would provide them with some insurance in case Flaherty doesn’t turn things around.
In the bullpen, while the unit is strong, they are lacking a dynamic closer to end games. Hinch was able to manage the unit great in the playoffs last year, but an elite closer would help them shorten the game.
Fortunately, if Detroit is looking to get aggressive and make some moves, they do have one of the best farm systems in baseball to trade from. It is very rare that a team with one of the best records in baseball also has one of the best farm systems, but that is one reason why there is a lot to like about the Tigers long term.
