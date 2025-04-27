Tigers Baseball Report

Detroit Tigers Carry Large Signing Bonus Pool into Latest MLB Draft

The Detroit Tigers could add to their well-stocked farm system with a large bonus pool and an additional pick in the MLB Draft.

Apr 7, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Yankees baseball hats and gloves in the dugout out in the eighth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. / David Reginek-Imagn Images
The Detroit Tigers have been racking up the talent in the MLB draft the past few years and this upcoming draft could be more of the same.

The Tigers’ run to the playoff did impact their draft position, as they’ll select No. 24 overall in July’s MLB draft. But, there’s a good chance Detroit will come away with at least two players that are considered first-round grades as players.

MLB.com reported the bonus pools for all 30 teams and the slot bonuses for each pick in the first 10 rounds of the draft. The pools are set aside for those selections.

The Tigers are set to receive $10.990 million in bonus money, as more than half of the league has bonus pools of $10 million or more.

Detroit does have an additional bonus between the first round and the second round. The Tigers have a competitive balance round A pick, which is No. 34 overall.

The slot bonus for the Tigers’ No. 24 pick is $3.726 million while the slot bonus for the No. 34 overall pick is $2.827 million.

With Detroit’s second-round pick, which is No. 62 overall and features a slot bonus of $1.451 million, the Tigers can hand at least three draft picks more than $1 million in bonus money.

Detroit could choose to pay above or below slot for the pick, which would impact their overall bonus pool.

Last year’s first-round pick, infielder Bryce Rainer, who was selected No. 11 overall and was paid a $5.8 million bonus.

Detroit must be careful not to exceed the bonus pool.

Teams do so to avoid penalties on either future bonus pool money or even draft selections. Per MLB rules, a club that spends under 5% over its pool pays a 75 percent tax on the overage. Between 5-10%, the price goes up to surrendering a first-round pick and paying a 75 percent tax on the overage.

For exceeding by 10-15%, a team can lose a first-round pick, a second-round pick and pay a 100% tax on the overage.

If a team goes over by 15%, they lose two first-round picks and pay a 100% tax on the overage.

Players picked in the final 10 rounds can be signed to a bonus of $150,000. As long as they don’t exceed that bonus for each player signed, it won’t come out of their pool.

Detroit Tigers 2025 MLB Draft Pool Money

Bonus Pool: $10,990,800

Slots by Round

First Round

24. Tigers: $3,726,300

Competitive Balance Round A

34. Tigers: $2,827,300

Second Round

62. Tigers: $1,451,200

Third Round

98. Tigers: $780,600

Fourth Round

129. Tigers: $577,400

Fifth Round

159. Tigers: $430,600

Sixth Round

189. Tigers: $333,500

Seventh Round

219. Tigers: $261,300

Eighth Round

249. Tigers: $216,800

Ninth Round

279. Tigers: $198,000

Tenth Round

309. Tigers: $187,800

