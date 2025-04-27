Detroit Tigers Carry Large Signing Bonus Pool into Latest MLB Draft
The Detroit Tigers have been racking up the talent in the MLB draft the past few years and this upcoming draft could be more of the same.
The Tigers’ run to the playoff did impact their draft position, as they’ll select No. 24 overall in July’s MLB draft. But, there’s a good chance Detroit will come away with at least two players that are considered first-round grades as players.
MLB.com reported the bonus pools for all 30 teams and the slot bonuses for each pick in the first 10 rounds of the draft. The pools are set aside for those selections.
The Tigers are set to receive $10.990 million in bonus money, as more than half of the league has bonus pools of $10 million or more.
Detroit does have an additional bonus between the first round and the second round. The Tigers have a competitive balance round A pick, which is No. 34 overall.
The slot bonus for the Tigers’ No. 24 pick is $3.726 million while the slot bonus for the No. 34 overall pick is $2.827 million.
With Detroit’s second-round pick, which is No. 62 overall and features a slot bonus of $1.451 million, the Tigers can hand at least three draft picks more than $1 million in bonus money.
Detroit could choose to pay above or below slot for the pick, which would impact their overall bonus pool.
Last year’s first-round pick, infielder Bryce Rainer, who was selected No. 11 overall and was paid a $5.8 million bonus.
Detroit must be careful not to exceed the bonus pool.
Teams do so to avoid penalties on either future bonus pool money or even draft selections. Per MLB rules, a club that spends under 5% over its pool pays a 75 percent tax on the overage. Between 5-10%, the price goes up to surrendering a first-round pick and paying a 75 percent tax on the overage.
For exceeding by 10-15%, a team can lose a first-round pick, a second-round pick and pay a 100% tax on the overage.
If a team goes over by 15%, they lose two first-round picks and pay a 100% tax on the overage.
Players picked in the final 10 rounds can be signed to a bonus of $150,000. As long as they don’t exceed that bonus for each player signed, it won’t come out of their pool.
Detroit Tigers 2025 MLB Draft Pool Money
Bonus Pool: $10,990,800
Slots by Round
First Round
24. Tigers: $3,726,300
Competitive Balance Round A
34. Tigers: $2,827,300
Second Round
62. Tigers: $1,451,200
Third Round
98. Tigers: $780,600
Fourth Round
129. Tigers: $577,400
Fifth Round
159. Tigers: $430,600
Sixth Round
189. Tigers: $333,500
Seventh Round
219. Tigers: $261,300
Eighth Round
249. Tigers: $216,800
Ninth Round
279. Tigers: $198,000
Tenth Round
309. Tigers: $187,800