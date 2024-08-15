Detroit Tigers Clubhouse is 'Excited' Following Emergence of Young Stars
As the Detroit Tigers close out their season, many of their young players will get a chance to get more Major League experience that should help the front office make decisions about what areas they need to upgrade on the roster this winter and over the next few offseasons.
While there is plenty to play for from an organizational standpoint, sometimes it can be difficult for teams to go out there and compete when they are conceding to the fact they are out of the playoff race.
However, that's not been the case for this Tigers team.
Two of their young stars, Parker Meadows and Kerry Carpenter, have returned from their long stints on the injured list and have provided a huge boost to this team with their performances at the plate and in the field.
Following Meadows' incredible stretch of multi-hit games, Carpenter has flashed the power in his bat, homering three times in his first two contests since being activated off the IL.
This recent success has seen Detroit win three in a row and go 6-4 in their last 10 contest, giving this clubhouse some excitement coming down the final stretch of the year.
"We have a lot of momentum right now. We have a lot of young guys that are finding their footing. We have a bunch of guys that just have great at-bats and hit the ball hard. There's a lot of things to be excited about," Carpenter said according to Jason Beck of MLB.com.
That's a great sign for the Tigers going forward.
It's clear that besides more talent to compete in their division and the American League as a whole, they also need a shift in mentality that will help them move on from their rebuilding phase and into contender status.
Having a good week in the 162-game season doesn't guarantee anything going forward, but it is a great sign that Detroit's young, emerging stars are the ones who are driving these results.