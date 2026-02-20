Why Jahmai Jones Won’t Let His Tigers Opportunity Slip Away

One of the best players to shine for the Detroit Tigers last season wasn't even a player who made the roster for opening day, or even a player who was drafted by the franchise.

The former second-round draft pick by the Los Angeles Angels, Jahmai Jones, donned a Tigers uniform for the first time in 2025, and he didn't disappoint.

Jones was quickly called up to Detroit after beginning the season at the Triple-A level, but once he was called up, he became a mainstay on the roster. For a Tigers team that needed a right-handed bat to deliver when it counted most, manager AJ Hinch had no issue penciling Jones into the lineup.

Most fans will remember where Jones shined the most last season, and that was against left-handed pitching. He was often the pinch hit option for Detroit when a southpaw came into the game, and his success showed, raking seven of eight home runs against lefties on the mound.

But just because he had that opportunity last season doesn't mean that Jones is approaching this year any differently, as he's looking to make his way back onto the roster, this time for opening day.

Jones Isn’t Taking His Foot off the Gas

Detroit Tigers outfielder Jahmai Jones (18) celebrates hitting a double. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last season was Jones's first season where he got consistent time on the field, and he didn't let that slip. When interviewed by MLB.com's Jason Beck, Jones revealed that he wants to be a major part of the success the 2026 Tigers have, as many believe this is the year they win the AL Central for the first time since 2014.

"I don't feel as foreign in this locker room as I did coming in last year. But I still feel like the job's the same. I've still gotta go out there and bust my tail and do what I need to do. But definitely feels a lot better coming into a familiar environment rather than going into a new camp," Jones said.

Jones is set to play in the World Baseball Classic as a member of Team Korea, where his mother was born, which is just another benefit of the success and hard work he's put in to this point in his career.

With the first spring training game a day away, fans should keep an eye on how Jones adjusts to the success he had last season. In the spring of 2025, Jones played with a chip on his shoulder, trying to make the main roster. Now that he's experienced that, it's important to watch how he takes his game to the next level.

