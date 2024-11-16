Detroit Tigers Could Be Aggressive Adding Help to Left Side of Infield in Free Agency
The run that the Detroit Tigers went on to finish the 2024 season was a special one. But, they do not want to rest on their laurels.
The front office and ownership are ready to spend so that they can build on their success and turn the franchise into a contender again. Given the strong group of talented young players that emerged this year, there is a strong foundation to build upon.
The needs of the team are obvious, as well.
Near the top of the list is certainly some pitching help. Tarik Skubal is a bonafide ace, but the depth behind him need to be improved. It will take more than Keider Montero, Reese Olson, Casey Mize, Jackson Jobe and Ty Madden.
In the lineup, the Tigers need to add some pop. A true home run threat would be nice, as they were near the bottom of the league in most offensive statistics other than triples.
Given how many versatile players they have, Detroit shouldn’t be picky about where that source of power comes from. Maybe one of the first basemen such as Christian Walker or Pete Alonso want to play in the Motor City.
Or Baltimore Orioles switch-hitting right fielder Anthony Santander.
All three would fill a need. But, the team shouldn't shy away from infield options should the opportunity present itself.
One player who would fit the bill in that regard is Willy Adames of the Milwaukee Brewers. He would address their need for power while providing a legitimate option to take over at either shortstop or third base.
“Adames has averaged 3.6 WAR over the past four seasons (and 3.9 WAR on FanGraphs, which especially rates his 2024 much better at 4.8 WAR compared to Baseball Reference's 3.1). Adames is entering his age-29 season and has been a consistent power producer over that four-year stretch, averaging 28 home runs, although his overall offensive value has fluctuated based on his batting average, which has ranged from to .262 to .217,” wrote David Schoenfield of ESPN.
That kind of production would raise the floor of this lineup exponentially. Adding a legitimate 30+ home run threat to the lineup would make life easier for everyone else.
Most importantly, he would help balance out a lineup that has multiple regulars currently hitting from the left side.
There aren’t many big spenders who have a need at shortstop, but Adames’s market could be a robust one. Anyone who strikes out on Alex Bregman could turn their attention to him.
“So maybe that leaves a team that needs a third baseman. The Nationals, Angels and Detroit Tigers are in various periods of contention, but all could use a power-hitting third baseman. The Yankees could slide Jazz Chisholm Jr. over to second to replace free agent Gleyber Torres. The Kansas City Royals need the bat but would be a long shot on the money (same with the Seattle Mariners). A sleeper team: What if the New York Mets move Mark Vientos, a weak defensive third baseman, to first base? They could still re-sign Pete Alonso, a weak first baseman, and make him their DH,” the MLB writer added.
His free agency is going to be fascinating. A team like the San Francisco Giants could certainly sign him and play him at shortstop. He would provide the Tigers with insurance for Trey Sweeney at shortstop and someone capable of playing every day at third base.