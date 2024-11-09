Detroit Tigers Front Office Ready To Push to Next Level After Surprise Postseason Run
The Detroit Tigers were the most surprising team during the 2024 MLB season.
Operating as sellers ahead of the deadline, and rightfully so, it looked as if their attention was already turning to the future. Double-digit games out of a playoff spot, they unloaded several veterans to help improve their future outlook.
It is fair to wonder how some of those veterans, such as Jack Flaherty, would have helped them down the stretch in what turned into a remarkable run. They erased their deficit in the standings and earned the second wild card spot in the American League.
That put them in a true David vs. Goliath matchup against the Houston Astros in the Wild Card Round. The AL West champions had advanced to the ALCS seven consecutive seasons, but that streak was snapped by the Tigers.
Detroit swept won the first two games to take the three-game series, advancing to set up the first postsason meeting with their AL Central rivals, the Cleveland Guardians.
Unfortunately, that is where their storybook season concluded. They pushed the division champs to the bring, but fell in five games as they ran out of steam.
Heading into the offseason, they are a franchise people will be keeping a close eye on. Their entire game plan from the deadline just over three months ago has changed.
How much so? The front office has no plans to rest on their laurels, as they want to keep pushing and building this team into a contender.
"We don't go into an offseason with a firm floor or ceiling that we have to get to no matter what," president of baseball operations Scott Harris said about his payroll, via Jesse Rogers of ESPN. "We just go into the offseason trying to get better. I know [Tigers owner Chris Ilitch] is going to support us if we find compelling opportunities to get better that cost money -- we're going to do it."
There are clear needs to address this offseason, whether it is in free agency or via trade.
The starting rotation behind soon to be Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal needs reinforcements. Even with better health for Reese Olson, Casey Mize and Matt Manning, or the emergence of youngsters Jackson Jobe and Ty Madden, help is needed.
In the lineup, some added power would be a huge help. They have been linked to a few players, some who can fill a void at first base or third base. That could make someone such as Spencer Torkelson available as a trade piece as well.
"The message I've been sharing is we have to hold two thoughts at the same time ... we can be proud of what we just did ... but that second thought is we have to stay very hungry. We have to raise the bar for all of us. The beauty of a young team is it gets better,” Harris added.
These are exciting times in the Motor City. They snapped their playoff drought at nine seasons and are looking to become regulars on the October baseball scene.