Detroit Tigers Could Have Next Unicorn Pitcher on Their Hands

#Tigers @KennySerwa was nothing short of sensational tonight, notching his first win of the season and collecting a season-high in strikeouts.



Final Line:

▶️ 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 6 K

57 pitches (39 for strikes)



First three outings combined:

▶️ 11 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 12 K pic.twitter.com/PTMYW0rOPd