Detroit Tigers Could Make a Move for Dodgers Ace in MLB Free Agency
The Detroit Tigers are in a completely difference place than many expected them to be at the midway point of the 2024 MLB season.
Ahead of the trade deadline, the Tigers were sellers and appeared headed for a tough end to the season. Instead, they caught fire, made the playoffs, and even won a playoff series by sweeping the Houston Astros.
Heading into the offseason, Detroit actually looks like a team that could spend some big money to make a push to be a serious contender in 2025.
Looking at the team's needs, the starting pitching rotation could use some work. The Tigers have a young up-and-coming team, but they could use another high-end starter to slide in at No. 2 in the rotation behind Tarik Skubal.
Could a reunion with veteran starter Jack Flaherty, who they actually traded before the deadline this year, be a potential option?
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report suggested that Flaherty could be a potential option for Detroit.
He did suggest that the Tigers could pursue a star option instead. Max Fried, Corbin Burnes, and Gerrit Cole were all mentioned as possible targets. After them, he suggested that Flaherty could be a better option due to his contract likely being much cheaper.
"Whether that's something close to $200M for Corbin Burnes, Max Fried or Gerrit Cole or a more modest $100M offer to bring Jack Flaherty back to where he started the 2024 campaign remains to be seen. But they should be pretty aggressive in pursuit of what could be the best 1-2 SP punch in baseball."
Before being traded ahead of the deadline, Flaherty put together a strong start to the year with Detroit. He made 18 starts, going 7-5 with a 2.95 ERA, a 0.96 WHIP, a 7.0 K/BB ratio, and 106.2 innings pitched.
After the trade, he started 10 games with the Los Angeles Dodgers, compiling a 6-2 record to go along with a 3.58 ERA, a 1.28 WHIP, a 3.2 K/BB ratio, and 55.1 innings pitched.
Bringing that kind of production back to the Tigers' rotation would be huge for their chances in 2025. At 29 years old, Flaherty could be a nice option to sign to a four or five-year deal to be a long-term No. 2 guy.
All of that being said, this would be a top-notch option for Detroit. If the front office truly wants to make a push to compete next season, pursuing Flaherty in free agency would be a wise choice.