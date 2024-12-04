Detroit Tigers Could Potentially Pursue Trade for Cardinals' Nolan Arenado
The Detroit Tigers are going to be an interesting team to monitor in the coming weeks of the MLB offseason. After making a shocking run to the postseason in 2024, they would like to take a big leap and become a serious contender in 2025.
In order to make that happen, the Tigers could use another piece or two.
Looking at the roster, Detroit could look to improve their starting pitching, but they also could use more offensive firepower.
When looking closer at their needs offensively, the Tigers could target an intriguing bat in trade discussions.
MLB insider Jon Morosi of MLB Network has named Detroit as a potential trade suitor for St. Louis Cardinals' star third baseman Nolan Arenado. He would bring a solid bat to the lineup and great leadership and veteran experience.
Morosi made his connection between the Tigers and Arenado in a recent segment on MLB Network.
While Arenado would be a solid trade target for Detroit, there is a concern about his contract. He is due $74 million over the next three seasons and he does have full no-trade protection.
During the 2024 MLB season with the Cardinals, Arenado ended up playing in 152 games for St. Louis. He hit 16 home runs to go along with 71 RBI, while slashing .272/.325/.394.
Obviously, those numbers were a bit down from where he has been in recent previous years.
In 2023 with the Cardinals, he hit 26 home runs and drove in 93 RBI and he slashed .266/.315/.459.
That drop in production is a bit concerning, especially with the amount of money he is owed. Teams like the Tigers need to be careful to not bring in players who end up being paid more than they produce.
Despite the concerns, Arenado has a proven track record as a star bat. He has been an extremely productive offensive player dating back to the 2015 season. It's very possible that he simply had a down year and will bounce back much stronger in 2025.
There is also the chance that at 33 years old, Arenado is starting to regress a bit.
Expect to hear a lot of rumors connected to Detroit in the near future. The Tigers have been one of the most talked about teams in the rumor mill and it's clear that they're open to swinging big as they look to push their way back into contention.
Arenado is a name to keep an eye on and they have now been officially connected as a potential landing spot for the longtime star third baseman.