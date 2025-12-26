Tigers May Get Involved Again in Pursuit of Dream Free Agent Target

The Detroit Tigers entered the offseason with fans hopeful that this would be the year they made a major free agency splash for the first time in what feels like a very long time.

President of baseball operations Scott Harris has made some savvy moves thus far and looks to have the bullpen in a much more favorable spot after bringing back Kyle Finnegan and signing Kenley Jansen, though most agree there is still work left to do.

The more pressing reason for Detroit's divisional collapse down the stretch and eventual playoff exit was an offense that just did not have enough tools in the tool chest, but the Tigers have done nothing new to address it.

Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres celebrates a double against the Mariners at Comerica Park. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Keeping Gleyber Torres on the qualifying offer was a start, but him alone wasn't enough of a difference maker in 2025. Detroit still has a gaping hole at third base both on defense and in the lineup, but they have not been connected to the top name on the market.

After missing out just barely on Alex Bregman a year ago, the connection between the three-time All-Star and the Motor City this time has been lukewarm at best for whatever reason. As Bregman remains unsigned though, the longer this goes, the better the chance Harris re-engages.

Tigers Could Swoop in Late on Bregman if He Remains Available

Alex Bregman fields position against Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, May 14, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Detroit's lack of reported interest in Bregman this time around does not make a whole lot of sense on the surface after pursuing him so strongly a year ago. Perhaps it's a case of not wanting to be scorned once again, but the slugger is still the perfect target.

Not being involved from the start of the process does not necessarily mean they won't become involved at all however. Perhaps the Tigers will be more opportunistic in this version of the Bregman sweepstakes and pounce late, and it's getting to the point where it could be considered late.

A year ago, Bregman didn't land with the Boston Red Sox until very late, and it seems he is intent on doing the same this year. With a short list of suitors again, Detroit has a chance to come in with a delayed offer for the superstar.

Much like the way Harris landed Jack Flaherty a year ago, Bregman looks intent on signing closer to spring training. If this is the case, the dream could still wind up being alive.

Will Tigers Be Willing to Extend Bregman Late Offer?

Alex Bregman bats against Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park in Detroit on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Clearly, being at the forefront of the talks was not on the agenda of Harris this time around, but the hole at third base still exists, and Bregman is still the perfect man to fill it.

By all accounts, the 31-year-old is not looking for the kind of opt out heavy deal he signed a year ago, and after he slashed .273/.360/.462 for Boston this season, there's no reason why a five-year agreement could not be in the cards from Detroit.

Harris has been wise to not let himself and the fanbase get their hopes up again, but Bregman is still among the best in baseball at their biggest position of need. If this goes on for another couple of weeks, count on the Tigers making an offer here.

