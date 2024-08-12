Detroit Tigers Could Target Starting First Baseman This Offseason
As the Detroit Tigers go through the final two months of this season, there are some decisions the front office has to start weighing heading into the winter regarding how they want to allocate their resources in free agency.
Good news for them is that multiple players who could potentially be pieces of this roster going forward are either back from their injuries, or getting set to return so that the organization can do a full evaluation.
Still, as the Tigers get ready to close out the year, they might already have an idea of what areas they would like to target.
One seems to be first base.
With their former No. 1 overall pick Spencer Torkelson down in Triple-A because of his extended struggles in the MLB, the clear hole has presented Detroit some concerns moving forward if they don't have confidence the talented propsect can figure things out.
Some interesting names should be available on the market if the Tigers want to spend money for their first base position, something that Evan Woodberry of Michigan Live is hoping takes place.
"I hope the Tigers target a first baseman this winter just because it's the quickest, easiest and relatively cheapest way to upgrade the offense ... To get a 'decent first baseman' would likely be possible with a one- or two-year deal," he writes.
Adding a veteran on a short-term deal could be the best option for this team.
That would allow Detroit to immediately upgrade this position, and their lineup as a whole, while also giving themselves more time to work with Torkelson to see if he can turn into the Major League player that he was expected to become coming out of college.
The Tigers might also give the slugger another chance in the MLB to close out this year.
"If the Tigers truly plan to make Torkelson their everyday first baseman once again in 2025, he should probably be up here now or in the very near future," Woodberry adds.
It really wouldn't hurt anything for Detroit to promote the 24-year-old to finish the season as part of this group, especially as more of their young players are getting into the lineup to showcase what they can do.
Worst-case scenario, the Tigers find out Torkelson might need a little more time before becoming a Major League contributor, giving them some certainty on their potential pursuit of a free agent.
But if he performs well after this stint in the minors, then they could use the cash they were looking to spend on a first baseman and utilize it on another position of need.