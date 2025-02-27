Detroit Tigers Critical Utility Man Dealing With Shoulder Injury
The Detroit Tigers got a dose of bad news on Thursday when it was revealed one of their more important players is dealing with an injury.
According to manager A.J. Hinch, utility man Matt Vierling is dealing with a right shoulder issue and will be evaluated further on Friday with no additional information available as to what the severity of the problem is and what kind of timetable he could be looking at before returning.
It's entirely possible the ailment is minor and Vierling will be back in a matter of days, but if he were to be out for Opening Day, it puts the Tigers in a little bit of a box in terms of lineup flexibility.
With the versatility to play almost any position in the field, someone like Vierling is an instrumental chess piece for Hinch to set a lineup.
Seen as the most likely option to begin the season as the team's starting third baseman, an absence from Vierling would likely force Jace Jung into that spot whether he is ready or not.
A strong outfielder as well, Vierling has the capability to play either corner spot at a high level and add a level of balance to what is currently an extremely lefty-heavy outfield.
Vierling played in 140 games last season for Detroit at numerous positions. At the plate, he slashed a solid .257/.312/.423 with 16 home runs and 57 RBI all while posting a 3.0 WAR.
Perhaps one of the more unheralded players on the team, the argument can be made that he's also one of the most important.
If the Tigers are indeed missing Vierling for a period of time, it drastically cuts down on some of their potential configurations.
Having someone who has demonstrated the ability to, at the very least, hold their own at the hot corner, Vierling is critical given the alternative.
Jung, whose natural position is second base, has questionable arm strength to play third, and it remains to be seen whether the glove is there as well.
There's no reason to think Vierling's injury is anything devastatingly major, but if it's severe enough to make him miss any time, Detroit's third base battle, which has been playing out this spring, really only has one realistic answer at the start of the year.
Tigers fans will hope to hear some good news on their ironman when the new injury report is released on Friday.