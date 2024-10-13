Detroit Tigers Disappointed With End of Season but Already Looking to Next Year
The Detroit Tigers improbable run has come to an end. On Saturday, they fell 7-3 to the Cleveland Guardians in Game 5 of the American League Division Series. In what was a magical couple months, coming from under .500 at the trade deadline all the way to the playoffs, they became one of the most exciting teams in baseball. The young squad is dissapointed that the season is over, but they're ready and confident when it comes to 2025.
Tarik Skubal took the bump in Game 5, allowing five runs in six innings to bring his Cy Young season to an end. While the left hander isn't happy with his performance, he is going to use it as motivation for next season.
"It'll suck, and it should suck, but this is only gonna make me strive to become a better version of myself. In the days in the offseason that get a little grueling ... I'll just make sure to remind myself of this feeling I have right now," said Skubal on the feeling of his outing.
One of the most dominant pitchers in baseball this season, the 27-year-old couldn't get it done on the last game of the season. That doesn't matter to his teammates, though.
"He could have gave up 100 today and I’ll still take him over anybody," said catcher Jake Rogers of his ace.
This team, known for being gritty, still believes in each other. Sure, they surprised the baseball world with their late season comeback, finishing with 86 wins, but they know it wasn't a fluke. They are confident they can continue to push for the playoffs.
"I think we’re here to stay. We have a bunch of young guys and a bunch of people who want to get better ... I think we put the world on notice that we can do big things in this clubhouse with these guys," Kerry Carpenter said.
The Tigers have been undergoing a re-build over the last few years and it's come to fruition. Prospects like Riley Greene, Josh Jung, Spencer Torkelson and more are making regular contributions. And there's still more to come.
Jackson Jobe, who made a late season contribution, will likely be in the rotation next year. Parker Meadows began his breakout in the postseason, and down the line, Max Clark, Kevin McGonigle and Bryce Rainer are waiting in the wings.
The Tigers aren't done proving themselves, and they're already motivated for another run in 2025.