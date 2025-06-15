Detroit Tigers Disappointing Veteran Reliever Designated For Assignment
The Detroit Tigers have made a significant roster move on Sunday morning which many have been expecting for a while now.
According to an announcement from the team, the Tigers are designating struggling veteran reliever John Brebbia for assignment. Young fellow right-hander Tyler Owens is going to be recalled from Triple-A Toledo in Brebbia's place for now.
Detroit signed Brebbia to a relatively significant $2.25 million Major League contract this past offseason despite him being designated for assignment by the Chicago White Sox last August.
The deal also contained a $4 million club option for 2026.
Brebbia got his Tigers career off to an incredible start with a 1.00 ERA and 0.889 over his first eight appearances before he was placed on the injured list with a right triceps strain in the beginning of May.
After returning, he was simply never able to find that form again, and on the season as a whole has a 7.71 ERA and 1.768 over 18.2 innings in 19 appearances.
Owens on the other hand has a 5.74 ERA for Toledo this season over 24 appearances, but he did make two scoreless appearances over two innings with Detroit in the beginning of May by clinching final outs in two straight nights against the Los Angeles Angels.
Brebbia's contract is unfortunate after things did not work out for the veteran despite the signifiant figure he was paid and the hot start.
The Tigers now have seven days to trade him or outright him to the minor leagues. He can accept the assignment or refuse it, the latter of which would allow him to test free agency.
Tigers fans will be paying close attention to where he ends up as a trade or outright waivers placement seems like the most likely next move.
