Tigers Promoting Promising Veteran Reliever After Huge Start to Season
The Detroit Tigers have announced a major roster move on Thursday afternoon.
In the wake of the devastating injury update to rookie sensation Jackson Jobe, the Tigers have announced the selection of the minor league contract for veteran left-hander Matt Gage after moving the rookie to the 60-day injured list.
In a corresponding move, right-hander Beau Brieske was optioned to Triple-A after allowing five earned runs and getting through just a third of an inning on Wednesday night.
Gage signed a minor league deal with Detroit back in December, and he has actually been fairly sensational so far this season in Toledo.
Over 23 appearances including one start and a total of 32.1 innings, Gage has pitched to a 1.67 ERA and 0.959 WHIP, striking out 28 batters compared to just four walks.
He also has some Major League experience, making 16 appearances between 2022-2023 with the Toronto Blue Jays and Houston Astros. In that period, he owns a big league career ERA of 1.83 and WHIP of 1.068 with 20 strikeouts and nine walks in 19.2 innings.
Bringing up Gage gives the Tigers another left-handed option in the bullpen while rewarding someone who has excelled in Triple-A and giving the struggling Brieske a chance to hit the reset button.
Gage could see the field as early as Thursday night when Detroit tries to win the rubber match against the Baltimore Orioles.
