Tigers Overflowing Farm System Faces Potential Losses in Upcoming Rule 5 Draft

The Detroit Tigers have one of the best farm systems in baseball. It’s primed with top level talent, some of which could be in the Major Leagues next season.

That charge could be led by infielder Kevin McGonigle, who was named the Arizona Fall League’s player of the year last month. Detroit is potentially looking to make room for him sometime in 2026. Meanwhile, there are two Tigers that could be on the move in next week’s Rule 5 draft.

Detroit left two prospects unprotected that were listed among the Top 35 players that could be taken in the Rule 5 draft by Baseball America (subscription required).

Those prospects were right-handed pitcher RJ Petit and outfielder/first baseman Justice Bigbie.

Detroit Tigers’ Rule 5 Draft Risks

Petit, a 2021 draft pick, finally got to Triple-A Toledo in 2025, a capper on an incredible season that saw him go 10-2 with a 2.44 ERA. He had six holds and three saves in four chances. He struck out 79 and walked 22 in 66.1 innings, allowing batters to hit .200 against him.

His splits at Double-A Erie and Toledo were consistent. With Erie he went 6-1 with a 2.28 ERA. With Toledo he went 4-1 with a 2.74 ERA. The fact that Petit was able to keep his numbers consistent at the two highest affiliates in the system is a good sign that he’s ready for a job in the Majors.

Baseball America’s scouts praised his four-pitch mix, a slider that they described as a “death ball curveball” and great percentages for ground ball rates (51%), strikeout rate (29.5%) and walk rate (8.2%) last season.

Bigbie has 151 games at Toledo, most of that a full season in 2024 in which he slashed .248/.333/.334 with four home runs and 50 RBI. He has more power, as he showed in 2023 when he hit 19 home runs, and last season when he hit 13. But he spent nearly all of the season at Double-A Erie, a sign that the Tigers may not see him in their future.

Baseball America’s scouts believe there is a good chance he isn’t going anywhere. Of the 57 Rule 5 picks since 2020 only three have been outfielders. The fact that he didn’t return to Toledo in 2025 is working against him too.

The teams the Tigers should be most concerned about are the ones that have spots available on their 40-man roster, which is a requirement to select a player in the Rule 5 draft. If any Tigers prospects are selected, that team must roster him on the 40-man immediately and pay Detroit $100,000.

That player must remain on the MLB roster the entire season, but he can be moved to the IL for legitimate injuries. The player can be waived at any point in 2026, and any team can pick him up, but that team must assume the Rule 5 responsibilities. If that player clears waivers, he must be offered back to Detroit for $50,000.

