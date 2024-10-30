Detroit Tigers Division Rival Chicago White Sox Have Decided on Their Next Manager
Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch stated he wanted to keep his coaching staff intact for a long time after this young group was able to make a magical run to the American League Division Series, and considering the future looks as bright as it's been in a long time, that sentiment is understandable.
But, there was a chance the skipper's wish might have ended almost as soon as it began.
Bench coach George Lombard was being considered for the open managerial job with the Tigers' division rival Chicago White Sox, but it was later reported he was no longer in the running as they got closer to making their decision.
Now, that opening has officially been filled according to Jeff Passan of ESPN as sources are telling him the White Sox will be hiring Texas Rangers associate manager Will Venable.
Venable was selected in the seventh round of the 2005 MLB draft after he was a two-sport athlete at Princeton University. Following his graduation, he turned professional in baseball and began his career within the San Diego Padres organization before he made his Major League debut in 2008.
The outfielder had a nine-year career with three different teams, playing in 967 games where he slashed .249/.315/.404 with 81 total home runs and 307 RBI.
Following his playing days after the 2016 season, he was named special assistant to former Chicago Cubs president Theo Epstein before beginning his coaching career as the first base coach in 2018.
Now, Venable will get his first MLB managerial job in the city of Chicago.
As for Detroit, Hinch gets his wish.
His coaching staff will be kept together heading into next year where the Tigers look to build upon what they accomplished this past season.