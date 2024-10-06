Detroit Tigers Dominate New Top 100
The Detroit Tigers are in the middle of one of the more improbable playoff runs in recent memory as they get ready for the ALDS for the first time since 2014. A young, exciting team with core players in Tarik Skubal and Riley Greene, they have plenty to look forward to in the future. On MLB Pipeline's most recent Top 100 list, the Tigers had five players on it.
Their highest rated prospect is Jackson Jobe, a player who is already helping the Tigers with their playoff run.
Jobe is the top ranked pitching prospect in baseball, zipping through the minors to make his debut at 21-years-old. With three wipeout pitches, Jobe posted a 2.36 ERA with 96 strikeouts in 91.2 innings before being called up in 2024.
He made two appearances with Detroit, but out of the bullpen, which will be his role for the postseason. He should be making his mark in the rotation come next season, and will quickly become one of the Tigers top young pitchers.
Following right behind Jobe is Max Clark at number six overall. Clark was the third overall pick in 2023 and one of the more electric outfield prospects in the game. He sports a plus hit tool with plus-plus running ability, which he showed out in 107 games in 2024.
The 19-year-old hit .279 across two levels with nine home runs, 75 RBI and 29 stolen bases. Given his age, he won't reach the Big Leagues for quite some time, but will continue to be one of the best prospects in baseball until then.
After their two elite prospects, the final three are all infielders who are on the rise.
Kevin McGonigle has a breakout season, playing across two levels and hitting .309 with 16 doubles, four triples, five home runs, 22 stolen bases and an .853 OPS. A do-it-all bat who plays multiple infield positions, McGonigle has established himself as a top 40 prospect.
Bryce Rainer, the team's first round pick in 2024, landed at 56 on the top 100. The 19-year-old showed plus power and a plus arm in high school, but hasn't played in pro ball as of yet. However, given his tools, he was able to land this highly.
Finally, Jace Jung is still prospect eligible after playing 34 games with the Tigers this year. Although he struggled during his time with Detroit, he still has a plus power tool which should earn him a spot in the Tigers infield moving forward.
For now, Detroit is focused on the playoffs, but they still have plenty to look forward to no matter what.