Tigers Re‑Sign Former Fourth‑Round Pick After Exceptional Triple‑A Performance

The Detroit Tigers have built a rather impressive roster over the course of the last few years, both via internal development of prospects and external acquisitions. With many home-grown players panning out for the franchise, and more on the way in the near future, the future looks bright for a franchise. In addition, the Tigers have some top names nearing their MLB debuts, that leaves a lot of decisions left to make this winter.

Finding the right balance between veterans and young talent is also a crucial element to franchise improvement. That will be a constant call they have to make for the next few years as they try to extend their postseason success. One of the names they are hoping will be a part of the future is 2021 fourth-round pick Tyler Mattison, who is getting closer to the Major League level each season.

After designating him for assignment and non-tendering him earlier this winter, the Tigers have elected to bring him back on a minor league deal, as was reported by Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press.

He also notes that there is an $835,000 bonus if Mattison is able to make the MLB roster this season, which would be the hope regardless.

How Has Mattison Performed During His Time in the Minor Leagues?

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Since being drafted back in 2021, Mattison has been gradually improving each season in the minor leagues. Despite having Tommy John surgery in 2024, he looked quite good in 2025 upon his return. In 20 appearances as a reliever, he had a 3.79 ERA, 1.737 WHIP, 26 strikeouts, 16 walks, one home run allowed, a 3-3 record and two saves.

Ultimately, the WHIP number is a little concerning, given his ERA is on the high side of where a reliever should be. So it means he got quite lucky with some good infield defense and just poor outcomes from the batters he was facing. Regardless, he has shown flashes of being able to miss bats with his pitch repertoire and is on the right track to being a good bullpen arm.

With the minor league deal including an invitation to spring training, he should at least get the opportunity to compete for a role on the MLB roster entering the season. At 26 years old, he is right in that window of where he should be prepared for a promotion.

It will be fascinating to see how he handles the opportunity in March and whether or not he can earn that final jump to the Major League level.

