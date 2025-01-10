Detroit Tigers Emerge as Potential Trade Destination for Cardinals Star Arenado
The saga continues for St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado this winter after he requested a trade from his team. Both Arenado and the Cardinals are actively and vocally searching for a potential trade partner. Arenado wants to finish his career on a contending team and St. Louis wants to dump his salary in an effort to lower payroll.
But between Arenado's no-trade clause, which he has to waive, and the Cardinals' asking price, a trade has proved elusive up until this point.
It was recently reported that the Boston Red Sox were Arenado's 'final hope' for a trade after he called off a trade that would have sent him to the Houston Astros. But that has turned out to be not completely true as MLB Network's Jon Morosi said that the third baseman is willing to expand the teams he is willing to move to.
One of those new teams includes the Detroit Tigers.
"I was told by a source last night that it's not necessarily Boston or bust for Arenado," Morosi said. "There is an open-mindedness on his part, that perhaps after the Houston possibility went away, that he would be willing to entertain spots that are not Boston. Perhaps a team like the Mariners or a team like the Tigers, both of whom are known to be involved in the market for various bats that are still out there. Arenado is at least open minded to places like Detroit and Seattle in ways that he might not have been a month ago, when more options were there in front of him."
A team like the Tigers could be a great fit for the future Hall of Famer as they proved last season they can make the postseasona and the window of contention is wide open. Whether or not Detroit would be willing to part with the prospect and/or financial capital to make it happen remains to be seen.
But as St. Louis and Arenado both get more desperate for a deal to be achieved, the asking price may come down just enough that Detroit can throw their hat into the ring and enter the sweepstakes for the 33-year-old.
The addition of Arenado would immediately propel the Tigers to one of the best teams in the weakened AL Central and another postseason run would very likely be in the cards.