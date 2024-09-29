Detroit Tigers Emerging Stars Named Team’s Top 5 Position Players in 2024
What the Detroit Tigers were able to accomplish in the 2024 season was nothing short of miraculous.
Despite their odds of making the postseason being under one percent in August, they clinched a wild card spot in the American League on the final weekend of the season. They overcame ridiculously long odds and are the hottest team entering October.
With an ace the caliber of Tarik Skubal leading the way on the mound, this is a team that could carry their momentum into the playoffs. For them to continue upsetting opponents, they are going to need their bats to stay hot as well.
The Tigers don’t have a lineup with many household names and it lacks some punch. Outside of triples, they are in the bottom half of baseball in nearly every other offensive category.
But, they come up with timely hits whenever they are needed, which has helped them get to this point.
One of the leaders at the plate for the team has been outfielder Riley Greene, who has emerged as the team’s best position player.
“The No. 5 overall pick in the 2019 draft and the No. 4 prospect in baseball at the start of the 2022 season, Riley Greene has steadily improved over his three seasons in the big leagues en route to a breakout 2024 campaign. The 23-year-old has a 134 OPS+ with 25 doubles, 24 home runs, 72 RBI and 5.3 WAR in 132 games,” Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report wrote in his piece highlighting the five best positional players for each team in the MLB.
Coming in at No. 5 is center fielder Parker Meadows.
He has found his groove since returning from a stint on the injured list. Whether if its atop the order or rolling things back to the top, he provides a spark for the team with his mix of athleticism and power.
Another young player on the list is second baseman Colt Keith, who comes in at No. 4. Inconsistency has plagued him at times in 2024, but he has certainly done enough to lock down the starting spot for the foreseeable future.
Super-utility player Matt Vierling is No. 3. While that used to not be seen as a compliment, it is for the versatile former Philadelphia Phillies player, who was acquired in the Gregory Soto trade.
This season alone he has logged innings at center field, third base, right field, left field and first base. He has previously made appearances at second base as well. The outfield is his best spot, but it is nice for A.J. Hinch to be able to move him around whenever the need arises.
Last but not least on the list is Kerry Carpenter, who too the No. 2 spot.
“Kerry Carpenter suffered a lumbar spine stress fracture in late May that ended up costing him 66 games or we might be talking about him as one of the breakout stars of the 2024 season. The 27-year-old is hitting .287/.348/.594 for a 161 OPS+ with 16 doubles, 17 home runs and 52 RBI in 282 plate appearances over 83 games,” wrote Reuter.
When Carpenter, Meadows and Greene were all healthy and back in the lineup, things began to take off for Detroit. This is a great young core they have in place and with a few additions in the offseason, they will be viewed as legitimate contenders in the American League.