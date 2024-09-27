Detroit Tigers Slugger Has Finally Delivered on Star Potential
The Detroit Tigers have finally had a former top-five draft pick turn into a star player this season and he's played a key role in the late turnaround.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic put together a list of the biggest breakout stars of the MLB season and Tigers outfielder Riley Greene came in ranked at No. 4.
Greene was the fifth overall selection in the 2019 draft out of high school. By 2020, he had become the third-ranked player in the Detroit farm system.
It soon became clear that he was not going to be someone long of the minor leagues.
The Florida native showed a lot of potential to be well-balanced player. He was smart in the field, which made up for him being an average runner and a fairly weak arm for a corner outfielder.
His bat was never in doubt during his development, with his fluid swing being one of the main reasons that he was drafted in the first place.
In 2021, he posted a .301/.387/.534 slashing line with 24 home runs with 84 RBI and 16 stolen bases.
He battled injuries in 2023, but still posted a solid .288/.263/.350 slashing line. He was missing the power, though, hitting just 11 home runs a year ago.
The lefty slugger has once again become a power-hitter this year, just one of the major steps he has made.
His real star-making turn has come since his return from injury in the latter half of August. Over his last 31 games, a span in which the Tigers have gone 23-8, he has posted a .279/.350/.508 slashing line with seven home runs and 22 RBI.
It's not a stretch to say that this run to a miraculous playoff berth would not happen if Greene were not around.
Since August 21, the 23-year-old leads all Detroit batters in both RBI and runs scored.
One of the biggest changes in his approach to the plate this season has been pitch selection. He has become of the best players in terms of laying off bad pitches and it has led to him have one of the higher walk-rates in MLB.
Just last season he was someone that chased a fair amount of pitches and walked at a below-average rate.
He made his first All-Star game in 2024 thanks to this breakout campaign.
With Tarik Skubal becoming a massive success story on the mound, Greene has become a face of the franchise in the batters box.