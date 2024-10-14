Detroit Tigers Executive is Cryptic on Possible Extension for Cy Young Superstar
The Detroit Tigers magical run came to an end in the ALDS at the hands of the Cleveland Guardians following one of the most improbable playoff pushes in the history of the sport down the stretch.
Leading the charge all season long was presumptive Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal, who has proven himself to be arguably the best pitcher on the planet with the best season of his career in 2024. Through 31 starts this year, Skubal posted an 18-4 record with an American League leading 2.39 ERA and an MLB leading 228 strikeouts.
Skubal is eligible for a second year of arbitration this offseason and will have one more year in 2026, but that doesn't mean that Detroit can't sign him to a long-term extension should they choose to do so, it just means that he is not eligible for free agency. Spotrac estimates Skubal to earn over $11 million in arbitration, but it's a number that would still be a severe underpay for the value Skubal brings. If the Tigers decide they want to keep the hurler around long-term - and there's no reason why they shouldn't - then extending him now would probably be a sound strategy. Detroit's president of baseball operations Scott Harris was fairly mum when asked about the possibility of Skubal signing a deal this offseason.
"I don't think it's constructive for me to comment on any of the individuals, and I don't think it's fair to them given the sensitivity of the those talks," Harris said via Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic.
This can be read a couple of different ways. The 'sensitivity' word implies that these talks are happening and could even potentially be on the verge of being resolved. But it also can read that the team is not yet ready to pony up the cash after Skubal's first full season of this caliber.
Letting Skubal go to arbitration for the next two years may save the team money in the short term, but at just 27, there's a strong possibility that the star only continues to get better. Allowing him to hit free agency in 2027 is essentially conceding that someone else will offer a mega-deal that the Tigers are simply not going to be able to match.
After a season in which Skubal was mowing hitters down and a postseason run where he was virtually unhittable, Detroit should give him a blank check now and keep him around for as long as they can. Because two years from now, that blank check gets a whole lot bigger.