Detroit Tigers Fallen Star Making Great Impression in Spring Training
As spring training comes to an end, the Detroit Tigers are getting set to try and replicate an excellent end to the 2024 campaign.
Nobody saw the Tigers coming last year after the MLB trade deadline, but they emerged as the hottest team in the league and made the postseason.
Now, expectations are going to be far different for the organization. Luckily, the front office made some nice moves this winter to help support the roster, but they are still lacking a bit on offense.
Last year, the batting order struggled at times for Detroit, and it was clear that the unit wasn’t ready to win a World Series.
This winter, they went hard after Alex Bregman to help fill the need in the middle of the order as a right-handed bat. However, they unfortunately missed out.
Luckily, there might be an in-house option for the team who is ready to finally prove that he can be a consistent and productive players in the Big Leagues.
Jason Beck of MLB.com recently wrote about former first overall pick Spencer Torkelson making a positive impression on the team this spring.
“Torkelson seemed to be at a crossroads with the organization after he lost his starting job at first base to Colt Keith to make way for Gleyber Torres at second," he wrote.
It certainly seemed like Torkelson might have been on his way out this offseason for the Tigers. The signing of Gleyber Torres moved Colt Keith to first base and manager A.J. Hinch made that pretty clear this offseason.
However, a lot of credit has to go to Torkelson. Even though his career hasn’t started out the way that either he or Detroit would have liked, he has clearly put in a lot of effort and hard work to get better.
That work has paid off this spring with the slugging right-hander having an excellent spring training. So far this spring, Torkelson has slashed .297/.333/.622 with four home runs and nine RBI.
A slugging right-hander in the middle of the lineup is exactly what the team has needed, and were unfortunately unable to address this winter.
Even though the plan is to have Keith at first base, Torkelson has now likely forced his way back into the lineup with his ability to be the power hitter that they need.
Whether it be first base, designated hitter, or in right field, the 25-year-old is going to be getting some at-bats thanks to his excellent spring.
Now, the franchise will be hoping that this spring wasn’t just a fluke and that something has finally clicked for their first overall pick.