Four Detroit Tigers Who Could Earn AL All-Star Team Selection This Season
With the start of the regular season right around the corner for the Detroit Tigers, there are many reasons to be optimistic about what they can accomplish this coming year.
After surprisingly snapping a lengthy postseason drought in 2024, the Tigers are poised for another strong campaign in 2025.
With the help of a couple of offseason signings, Detroit is a better team on paper than they were last year.
While the team might be better, they will have more expectations than last year as well. This team will be expected to perform, and they will be relying on a few players to play at a very high level if they are going to reach their lofty goals.
Here are four potential All-Stars for the Tigers in 2025.
Matt Vierling
This one might come as a bit of a surprise, but the 28-year-old actually had the fourth-highest fWAR on the team at 2.6. Overall, he slashed .257/.312/.423 with 16 home runs and 57 RBI.
With the ability to play both third base and the outfielder, the slugger is a valuable member of the team. However, he will need to see his numbers increase a bit if he’s going to get his first All-Star nod. Luckily, eyes should be on the Tigers this coming season.
Jack Flaherty
The 2024 World Series champion reunited with the Tigers this winter on what will likely be another one-year deal based on the structure of the contract.
However, the veteran right-hander could be poised for his first All-Star nod if he pitches like he did for Detroit once again in 2025. Last year, he totaled a 7-5 record and 2.95 ERA with Detroit.
Those are some All-Star caliber numbers in the first half, and Flaherty getting some more recognition after winning the World Series should help.
Riley Greene
The 24-year-old slugger was able to have his breakout campaign in 2024 and emerged as the top threat in the lineup for the Tigers.
Last season, Greene slashed .262/.348/.479 with 24 home runs and 74 RBI. It was certainly a worth All-Star season for the talented left-hander.
Now, Detroit will once again be relying on him to be a star for them in the heart of the batting order. Since the team didn’t add another middle of the order hitter this winter, Greene will need to be great once again.
Tarik Skubal
This is an easy choice to make the All-Star team considering the star left-hander is the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner. If Skubal isn’t an All-Star, it likely means that something is going horribly wrong with their season.
The ace of the staff will be looking to replicate his excellent campaign and has the tools to do so. Expect to see another All-Star appearance for the star lefty.