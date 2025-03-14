Detroit Tigers Fan Base Ranks High in Optimism Going into This Season
For the past four years, The Athletic (paid subscription required) has been conducting a fan poll to gauge optimism for the upcoming season. The 2025 poll results have just been released.
To measure the proper optimism for each team, fans should consider several questions. Historical data can uncover natural trends in a team’s market or its fanbase.
For 2025, the Detroit Tigers fanbase has been ranked sixth in MLB with an optimism rate of 86.70%.
To quantify this rating and its potential impact on the 2025 win total, we need to break down the process into steps.
First, we will examine the optimism ratings since 2022 and the corresponding final records from each season to identify trends that can help predict the 2025 optimism rating.
2024 Season Momentum: The Detroit Tigers made a historical push at the end of the 2024 season, earning an American League Wild Card. Their final record was 86-74, but they were defeated in the ALDS by the Cleveland Guardians, three games to two.
Offseason Transactions:
Acquisitions: RHP Jack Flaherty, 2B Gleyber Torres, RHP Alex Cobb, RHP Tommy Kahnle, RHP John Brebbia, RHP José Urquidy, LHP Andrew Chafin
Subtractions: RHP Alex Faedo (traded to the Rays)
2022 Optimism Rank: 7th (92.00%), Wins Rank 25th (66 wins), Difference: -18
2023 Optimism Rank: 26th (16.20%), Wins Rank 21st (78 wins), Difference: +5
2024 Optimism Rank: 12th (80.60%), Wins Rank 12th (86 wins), Difference: 0
2025 Optimism Rank: 6th (86.70%), Wins Rank: (?)
Stage of Growth: The Tigers have bypassed the growing phase and moved straight into the contending phase. A crucial factor was not trading Tarik Skubal, giving the impression of running it back as well.
Net Buyer or Seller: The team was a significant net buyer, making seven additions and one subtraction. Key acquisitions included the return of Jack Flaherty and the signing of Gleyber Torres.
Newcomers: Jackson Jobe, Casey Mize and Jace Jung.
Payroll Rank in MLB: 18th at $131,593,333
Market Size Rank: 12th at 5,300,000
Extenuating Circumstances: The Tarik Skubal contract looms over the Tigers, and a lot will depend on the club’s position in July to assess the sentiment surrounding extension or trade possibilities.
The last time Tigers fans felt this optimistic was in 2022, which ended in disappointment. This season, the Tigers appear primed behind manager A.J. Hinch, with Skubal as the ace and young talent injecting energy into the clubhouse. The 86.70% optimism ranking indicates that only a playoff run will satisfy the fanbase, which isn’t out of the question in the AL Central, where there isn’t a strong favorite.
If Jobe, Mize and Kenta Maeda can solidify the rotation and second-year players continue to develop, the stage could be set for continued success. There’s a possibility that the 86.7% optimism rating may even be underestimated.
It can be said that any less than a division title may be a disappointment. The pessimistic side points out that this is all based off of a small sample size of success. Expectations should reside in anticipation of a contested drive for the AL Central and playoff positioning.
Now, to challenge Tigers fans: attendance of 1,858,295 in 2024 should reach two million in 2025 with this type of exciting team.