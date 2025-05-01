Detroit Tigers Finally Cut Ties With Veteran Reliever After Brutal Stint
The Detroit Tigers have made a significant move ahead of Thursday evening's series-opening game against the Los Angeles Angels.
As first reported as to be expected earlier in the day by Jon Morosi of MLB.com and later confirmed by an announcement from the team, right-handed pitcher Kenta Maeda has been designated for assignment.
Fellow right-hander Tyler Owens was recalled from Triple-A Toledo in the wake of parting ways with Maeda.
With the way he has pitched this season, it's unlikely anyone is going to attempt to make a trade or claim for him once he is placed on waivers, meaning the veteran is likely headed for the minor leagues or for an outright release entirely.
Regardless of the official outcome, the tenure of Maeda with the Tigers has most likely come to an end and will go down as one of their worst signings in recent memory.
Prior to last season, Maeda came to Detroit on a two-year deal worth $24 million. Over his first 17 starts, he pitched to a 7.42 ERA and a 2-6 record before being moved to the bullpen, where his numbers improved a bit down the stretch.
A very strong spring training this year inspired hope that the Tigers could still salvage some semblance of value on the deal, but Maeda was even worse this season.
Largely in low leverage situations out of the bullpen, he pitched to a 7.88 ERA over eight innings in seven appearances with a 1.875 WHIP in 2025.
During a game against the Houston Astros this week, Maeda entered in the eighth inning with things largely out of reach already. Though he actually threw a rare scoreless inning, he struggled with control and threw a pitch which resembled a little league mistake.
It was more clear than ever that the 37-year-old simply does not bring any value anymore even out of the bullpen, and Detroit simply decides that cutting ties is best for both sides.
Tigers fans -- for as disappointed as they were in his tenure -- will surely keep a close watch on his next stop and the remainder of his career.