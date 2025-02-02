Detroit Tigers First Baseman Sets Lofty Goal for Himself During This Season
"... my goal is to go 30 and 30." This is what Bligh Madris said he wants for himself in a conversation with Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press.
The Detroit Tigers are coming off a very impressive 2024 season. They made it to the playoffs and swept the Houston Astros in the Wild Card round.
Unfortunately for Madris, he was not part of the playoff roster.
In the same conversation with Petzold, Madris mentioned that he was getting ready to be added to the playoff roster after Kerry Carpenter hurt his hamstring. In fact, the Tigers went as far as having him in Cleveland for Game 5 of the ALDS. Ultimately, Carpenter was healthy enough to suit up.
Although Madris was absent from the playoff roster, he did spend some time in the MLB during the 2024 season. From July 21 through Aug. 16, he played in 21 games for Detroit. In that time, he slashed .269/.324/.682 with one home run and eight runs scored. He was also able to finish with an OAA of three.
Madris was a dual-threat player in Triple-A during the season. He had a combination of speed and power as he finished with 19 home runs and 21 stolen bases. Both of those numbers are minor league career-highs for the 28-year-old. He also finished with a .767 OPS in 2024, which was the second-highest OPS in his minor league career.
It is not surprising to see why Tigers decided to call him up during 2024.
Madris is not satisfied, though. He wants to hit 30 home runs and steal 30 bases in 2025. He signed a minor league deal with Detroit, so that goal does include Triple-A numbers. In both levels combined last year, he had a 20/20 season. He would need to hit 10 more home runs and steal nine more bases to reach the 30/30 feat, but he is up for the challenge.
Madris, a ninth round pick in 2017 out of Division II Colorado Mesa, has to compete with a slew of players to make the roster. He plays pretty good defense at first base and in the outfield, so that will help his case. However, Detroit is still not done making moves.
With all these players ahead of him, Madris is not yet on the Tigers 40-man roster and will most likely start the 2025 season in Triple-A.
Whether it is in the minor leagues, big leagues or both combined, a 30/30 season would be an impressive accomplishment.