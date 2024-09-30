Detroit Tigers First Playoff Opponent in Ten Years Announced After Finale Loss
The Detroit Tigers are heading to the postseason for the first time since 2014. Now, after 162 games, they know their next opponent.
The Tigers finished their regular season with a series at home at Comerica Park against the Chicago White Sox. Heading into the day, Detroit decided thier own fate on where they would travel to in order to begin their AL Wildcard matchup beginning on Tuesday.
With the team’s loss to the White Sox 9-5 on Sunday, fate shifted to their division mate, the Kansas City Royals. After Kansas City defeated the Atlanta Braves, the Tigers were solidified as the six seed to for the American League Playoffs.
Tigers pitcher Kenta Maeda made his first start of the season since July 9th in the season finale. The 36-year-old veteran gave the Tigers some length with 4.2 innings of work but gave up five runs across five hits against the White Sox. He was relieved by two starters in a row, Casey Mize came in for 1.1 innings of work and was then followed by Keider Montero.
The White Sox somehow left the worst season in MLB history on a good note after picking up nine runs against the division rivals. However, they surpassed the worst record of all time in the league with 121 losses.
Detroit collected only four hits in the contest, including a home run from Kerry Carpenter, his 18th of the season. He also picked up his 57th RBI. They finished the game going 1 for 3 with runners in scoring position and left three men on base.
The Tigers will have Monday off as they travel to Texas to take on the Houston Astros. Tarik Skubal is the likely starter for game one, as he will look to bring his American League Cy Young performance of a season into the playoffs for the first time in his career.
The Astros also had a historic run back into the postseason. They began the season with the worst record in franchise history, dating back to 1969. They will begin their eighth straight postseason and will look to make it back to the World Series for the fifth time in that span.
The Tigers will have their hands full, as the Astros have not lost a first-round series in the postseason since falling in the 2001 NLDS. Houston is scheduled to start Framber Valdez for game one.