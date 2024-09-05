Detroit Tigers Former All-Star Named Team's 'Worst' Bang-for-Buck Player
Everything has gone pretty well for the Detroit Tigers in 2024. They're currently one game above .500, a very positive sign considering the youth on the roster.
If things go as planned over the next 12 months, there's a good chance the Tigers will be at the top of the American League Central. It'll take a lot for them to get there in the offseason, but with this young core in place, they might only need a few veteran-type win-now players to help them reach those heights.
The fans in Detroit certainly deserve that.
Many of them are very excited about the future of this organization, and rightfully so. One could make a strong argument that they have one of the better young cores in Major League Baseball, something that hasn't been said about this franchise throughout much of the past decade.
While the front office has tried to find win-now players in the past, some of their veteran additions, including Javier Baez, haven't lived up to their potential.
When the Tigers landed Baez, the hope was for him to continue being one of the better shortstops in baseball. However, in his three seasons with the club, he's been one of the worst players in the league.
His 2024 campaign has been one to forget, currently slashing .184/.221/.294 with a 45 OPS+ and just six home runs in 272 at-bats.
If Baez doesn't eventually figure it out, Detroit may decide to part ways with him and designate him for assignment. He's under contract until 2027, making things difficult for the front office. If it weren't for his contract, he'd likely be off the team already.
Baez takes up more than 25% of the Tigers payroll, which led Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report to name him the "worst bang-for-your-buck player" on the roster.
"Another member of the 2016 Cubs title-winning team who has fallen off dramatically since leaving Chicago, shortstop Javier Báez has been one of the least productive offensive players in baseball since joining the Detroit Tigers on a six-year, $140 million deal prior to the 2022 season. The 31-year-old has hit .221/.263/.347 in 1,426 plate appearances since joining the Tigers, giving him a 71 OPS+ that ranks 206th among the 210 hitters who have tallied at least 1,000 plate appearances during that span."
It's tough to disagree with Reuter due to his struggles on both sides of the baseball. However, it's also possible that he'll eventually figure it out again. He was too good at one point in his career to continue struggling, right?
Baez has always had strikeout issues, but if he can return to half his former value, he'd be perfect for this ball club.