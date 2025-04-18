Detroit Tigers Former Rookie Sensation Designated for Assignment by Red Sox
A former Detroit Tigers standout has been designated for assignment.
As first announced by the Boston Red Sox, they have DFA'd right-handed pitcher Michael Fulmer amid a flurry of other roster moves. He made one outing for the Red Sox this season after not pitching in the Major Leagues in all of 2024 following surgery.
Originally a draft pick of the New York Mets, Fulmer was acquired by the Tigers in the Yoenis Céspedes trade. A huge 2015 season in the minor leagues led to him being called up early in 2016.
From there, he went on to make 26 fantastic starts for Detroit and posted a 3.06 ERA with an 11-7 record and WHIP of just 1.119. That season for Fulmer led to him being named the 2016 American League Rookie of the Year before he had an All-Star campaign in 2017.
Over the next several seasons, injuries and inconsistency prevented him from becoming the superstar he looked like he was well on his way to be, and Fulmer was eventually moved into the bullpen full time.
The Tigers traded him to the Minnesota Twins during the 2022 season and he later signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Cubs for the 2023 campaign before eventually landing with the Red Sox on a minor league deal.
It's unlikely Detroit would try for a reunion with the 32-year-old Fulmer at this point in time since it feels like things mostly ran their course in the Motor City.
However, as a player who had a storied and roller coaster career with the Tigers, fans will assuredly pay close attention to what his next move is.