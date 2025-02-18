Tigers Baseball Report

Detroit Tigers Free Agent Target Reveals Why he Signed with Boston Red Sox

A superstar that the Detroit Tigers pursued in free agency reveals why he chose the Boston Red Sox over them.

Oct 2, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Detroit Tigers shortstop Trey Sweeney (27) throws to first base to retire Houston Astros catcher Victor Caratini (not pictured) as Houston third baseman Alex Bregman (2) advances to second during the second inning of game two of the Wildcard round for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Minute Maid Park. / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
It was no secret that the Detroit Tigers wanted to sign third baseman Alex Bregman this offseason in free agency.

The Houston Astros star would have checked off so many boxes for the team. 

His championship experience and power at the plate would have helped boost a team that is heading in the right direction but still has some work to do if they want to be considered true contenders.

The Tigers remained in the Bregman sweepstakes right to the bitter end, reportedly making a very competitive six-year, $170 million offer.

That contract included some deferred money and an opt-out after the 2026 campaign.

Ultimately, that offer was beaten out by the Boston Red Sox, who signed the All-Star to a three-year, $120 million contract. 

That $40 million AAV and the opt-out after the 2025 season is what led to a deal getting done after months of negotiations.

Upon his arrival at spring training, Bregman answered a lot of questions at a press conference. During his media session, he revealed part of what led him to choose the Red Sox over Detroit and the Astros.

"I feel like I have a great opportunity to win here," Bregman said, via NESN on X. "Obviously, playing at Fenway is awesome. Playing for a city that not only loves winning, but expects to win. I like playing in those pressure-packed environments, and I feel like I got that here in Boston."

Boston has made a lot of moves this offseason to push them closer to contention. Along with Bregman, they also signed starting pitcher Walker Buehler in free agency and acquired Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox in a trade.

He may feel that the Red Sox are closer to contention than the Tigers, but they certainly aren’t too far off and are heading in the right direction.

Detroit had a solid offseason of their own, bringing on former New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres and a pair of starting pitchers — Alex Cobb and Jack Flaherty.

Torres and Cobb both agreed to one-year, $15 million contracts while Flaherty landed a two-year, $35 million deal that has an opt-out after the first season.

The lineup could certainly use a little more pop, which Bregman would have assuredly provided. 

Without him, the team will likely turn to youngster Jace Jung and the versatile Matt Vierling to handle the hot corner for now.

It will be a situation to keep an eye on, as things are unsettled on the left side of the infield in Detroit, as the shortstop situation has to be figured out between veteran Javier Baez and youngster Trey Sweeney.

Published
KENNETH TEAPE

Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.

