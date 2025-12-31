Tigers Shockingly Projected to Land Expensive Free Agent Infielder Over Rivals

The Detroit Tigers went into the offseason with fans still holding onto the desperate hope that they would make a huge splash and bring in a difference making bat to the lineup.

While some of the moves in the pitching staff have been quality and should make a huge difference especially in the bullpen, the nine-figure contract for a superstar fans have been wanting has not yet happened.

The most likely target entering the winter was of course Alex Bregman, but Detroit has shown very little interest this time around and seemingly is determined to pass on him for whatever reason. Perhaps the Tigers could turn their focus elsewhere however.

In a recent article predicting where the top free agents will land, R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports predicted Scott Harris to bring Toronto Blue Jays star shortstop Bo Bichette to Detroit as the new face of their lineup.

Tigers Projected to Land Bo Bichette in Free Agency

Jul 26, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Bo Bichette makes throw against Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

"Bichette seems to be in a holding pattern until Tucker and Bregman figure out their plans," Anderson wrote. "If the Blue Jays do land Tucker, that would seem to take away the possibility of Bichette returning to Toronto. Meanwhile, the teams who lose out on Bregman will likely renew their pursuits of Bichette."

Admittedly, Anderson did describe his pick of Detroit as "low-confidence" because it would mean getting both the Kyle Tucker to Toronto and Bregman back to the Boston Red Sox picks right as well. If things do play out that way though, perhaps Bichette could prove to make real sense.

He certainly would not be cheap, but there's reason to think that bringing in Bichette could be the exact star piece that this team is missing to become a true championship contender.

Bichette Instantly Becomes Tigers Best Offensive Player

Jul 27, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Bo Bichette hits against Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

After a somewhat concerning 2024 season which was filled with injuries and poor production, the 27-year-old bounced back with what was one of the best seasons of his career this past year. Slashing .311/.357/.483 with a 3.5 bWAR over 139 games, Bichette was on track to lead the American League in hits for the third time in his career before a September knee injury.

As a right-handed bat who gets on base at a tremendous rate and can deliver a clutch hit as well as anyone in baseball, Bichette was what Detroit needed the last two months as the offense died and the division lead evaporated.

While he is not a strong defender, a positional switch either to second or third is in his future, giving the Tigers the flexibility to clear the runway for their top prospects who are coming to the big leagues sooner rather than later.

Given his age and demonstrated production, Bichette is likely going to command at least $200 million, but the amount of issues in the lineup he would fix make him instantly worth it. If the market continues to stay quiet around the two-time All-Star, perhaps Detroit can swoop in with an offer he cannot refuse.

