Detroit Tigers Game on Tuesday Gets Postponed, Doubleheader Scheduled for Thursday
The Detroit Tigers have been cruising since getting swept in the opening series of the year.
They currently hold the best record in the American League entering play on Tuesday, something that looks to be sustainable based on the strength of their pitching staff.
Because of that, the entire team was likely chomping at the bit to face the struggling Colorado Rockies -- who own the worst record in Major League Baseball -- for this three-game set, but the Tigers will have to wait another day to get things started.
Per an announcement made by the Rockies' official social media account, the series opener on Tuesday has been postponed due to inclement weather.
A doubleheader has been scheduled for Thursday, with the first contest scheduled for 1:10 MDT with the second game set to begin 30 minutes after the first one concludes.
Per Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic, the pitching plan has changed.
At the time of writing, Jackson Jobe, who was scheduled to start on Tuesday, will get the ball for their singular contest on Wednesday with Casey Mize getting the ball in Game 1 on Thursday and the Game 2 starter to be determined.
Tarik Skubal will not pitch during this set.
He'll return to the mound when the team is back in Detroit.
Regardless of who is pitching or not, this is a series the Tigers should have their eye on sweeping.
Colorado has been the worst team in Major League Baseball with a 6-28 record and an abysmal run differential of minus-89.