Detroit Tigers Getting Excellent Production From Rookie Bulk Pitcher
The Detroit Tigers have been one of the hottest teams in baseball over the last few weeks, forcing themselves back into the American League playoff picture.
A lot of their success has been founded on the back of several young players who are emerging as MLB talent. Most of the focus has been on the lineup, and rightfully so.
Offense was at one point a concern for the Tigers, but they have been consistent at the plate as of late. It has helped them get over the .500 mark and have legitimately important September games for the first time in a long time.
A lot of credit should also be given to the pitching staff, where A.J. Hinch has been pushing all of the right buttons.
Having a bonafide star in Tarik Skubal, who is the runaway Cy Young Award favorite and will receive MVP consideration, atop your rotation certainly makes things easier. But, for a chunk of this stretch, Hinch has only had one other starter, Keider Montero, to rely on.
Hinch has been mixing and matching, using openers and then turning things over to bulk pitchers to eat up innings behind them. One of those ‘relief’ pitchers has been rookie Brant Hurter, who has exceeded all expectations.
The No. 13 prospect in the Detroit system, Hurter made his Major League debut on August 4th against the Kansas City Royals. He pitched three shutout innings, getting credited with a hold in what ended up being a 3-2 loss.
Since that point, he has taken the ball every fifth or sixth day for Hinch and provided the team with some really solid innings. He has totaled 27.2 innings, none more important than the five he tossed on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox.
Hurter surrendered only one run on six hits, striking out five, helping the Tigers pick up a massive 4-1 victory over a team they are looking to chase down in the AL wild card standings.
He has recorded a win in three straight appearances, turning into a consistent performer as the piggyback option to the opener. In five out of six Major League outings, Hurter has surrendered two or fewer runs.
That is as big of a reason as any as to why Detroit has found sustained success. Receiving strong pitching performances from guys other than Skubal has helped the Tigers claw back into the race.